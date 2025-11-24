MTA discusses reconstruction work on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge Brooklyn ramps

The work includes relocating VNB’s eastbound upper and lower-level Belt Parkway exit ramps from left to right and upgrading John J. Carty Park

By Jaime DeJesus

[email protected]

BAY RIDGE – MTA Construction and Development representatives attended a Community Board 10 (CB 10) meeting Nov. 6 to discuss work on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge (VNB).

The work includes relocating VNB’s eastbound upper and lower-level Belt Parkway exit ramps from left to right, widening lane-shoulders on ramps, and reconstructing roadways with new durable surfacing and reduced joints.

An aerial view of the existing (left) and new changes (right). Photos courtesy of MTA

Installation of permanent transparent noise barriers on new ramps, upgrades and modernization to John J. Carty Park was also discussed.

According to the MTA, the moves will provide safety improvement and collision reductions, more standard exit ramp locations, better traffic flow and congestion relief on the bridge. It will also provide increased lane-shoulder width, allowing more efficient incident response and daytime maintenance.

“Additionally, the new roadways with fewer joints will provide a smoother driving experience, reduce impact noise, and lessen the need for emergency repairs, ensuring a state of good repair for the 60-year-old structure,” said Jack Zhang, chairperson for CB 10’s Traffic and Transportation Committee in his report.

For the park, new features will include an adult fitness area, skate park, walking track, turf field, performance area, and courts for handball, basketball, and shuffleboard.

A rendering of what John J. Carty Park will look like when renovations are completed. Photos courtesy of MTA



Work is slated to begin on the project early next year.

“The design-build contract for this project was awarded in August 2025 to VNB construction company (JV),” Zhuang said. “Preliminary work, including mobilization, site surveys and soil borings, is expected within the next six months. The reconstruction of the Belt Parkway ramps is scheduled to begin in Spring 2026, with the J.J. Carty Park being taken out of service in Summer 2026. The park’s restoration is anticipated to be completed in Summer 2029, and the new ramps are expected to be finished by Fall 2029.

“The entire project is anticipated to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2029.”

The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. Photos courtesy of MTA



The MTA also stated a comprehensive noise monitoring program will be implemented to ensure

compliance with the NYC Noise Code.

Measures will include installation of temporary noise barriers/curtains along Fort Hamilton Parkway, continuous noise-monitoring during construction, maximizing daytime construction activities to minimize the need for nighttime work and restrictions on nighttime construction activities, which apply between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

“The following tasks and equipment will not be permitted during these hours: Jackhammering, bolt-tightening with impact wrenches, and rivet removal using pneumatic tools,” the MTA stated.