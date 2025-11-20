Police arrest man in fatal Sunset Park shooting

Police arrested a man for allegedly shooting and killing another man, 31, in Sunset Park Nov. 18.

Cops said at 5 a.m., officers found Giovanni Rivera on Third Ave. and 50th Street with a gunshot wound to his chest and back.

Police sources told the New York Post the shooting happened inside an illegal nightclub.

Rivera was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead.

The following day at 1:50 p.m., Gabriel Hernandez, 27, was arrested and charged with manslaughter and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.