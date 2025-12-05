BWAC seeks new home following fire at Beard and Robinson Warehouse, hosting fundraising

Following the massive five-alarm fire that ripped through the Beard and Robinson Warehouse Stores at 481 Van Brunt St. on Sept. 17, which was the home of the Brooklyn Waterfront Artists Coalition (BWAC) for 35 years, the organization is looking for a new space.

BWAC is an artist-run, non-profit that provides opportunities for artists to show their work, develop professionally, and engage the public in the experience of art. Each season, they have hosted a new exhibit.

Photos courtesy of BWAC

President Alicia Degener and its members had hoped that the art group would be able to return to the gallery space, as they said the two-floor gallery was in the section of the building that sustained the least amount of damage from the fire.

But in November, the organization was told that the building would require more reconstruction than originally expected.

Due to the uncertainty of the reconstruction, BWAC and other artists’ groups and businesses won’t be able to return.

“It’s been a surreal experience for all of us,” said Degener. “Support from all over New York City has been phenomenal through our GoFundMe outreach for donations, but reimagining a new BWAC will take time and additional revenue. That is why our current efforts have turned to fundraising, but there is no reason we can’t celebrate the season and have some fun at the same time.”

Some of the art featured by BWAC. Photos courtesy of BWAC

As of Dec. 3, $46,340 has been raised on BWAC’s GoFundMe Page. In addition, the organization is hosting a fundraiser at The Cidery at The Red Hook Distillery, 185 Van Dyke St., Dec. 14.

The event will include a live auction that features works by over 30 artists, pieces donated by supporters, and a special selection of art donated by the estate of longtime Red Hook resident and former BWAC president John Strohbeen, who died in 2023.

Firefighters battled a massive Red Hook warehouse blaze on Sept. 17, 2025.

Photo by Marc A. Hermann



The art is diverse, featuring paintings, ceramics, photos, sculpture, drawings, prints, and more.

The afternoon will also include live music, food, a raffle for prizes donated by Red Hook businesses, and a cash bar.

Tickets for the Holiday Bash live event are $35 on Eventbrite. For tickets, visit bwac.org.