Community celebrates re-opening of Gerritsen Beach Library

The project finished six months ahead of schedule

Following a year-plus of renovations, the Gerritsen Beach Library, 2808 Gerritsen Ave., celebrated its reopening Dec. 11.

The project, managed by the Department of Design and Construction (DDC), included roof replacement and repair work on the masonry, parapet and roof trusses. The inside of the branch was painted, and outdoor areas were landscaped. The children’s area was also refurbished.

The project was $2.4 million and finished six months ahead of schedule and $300,000 under budget.

“We are thrilled to be back at Gerritsen Beach Library,” said President and CEO of Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) Linda Johnson. “The library is a hub for the community, offering story times for children, career programs for adults, and performances for the whole family—all from this beautiful waterfront building. I extend my sincere thanks to our partners in government and can’t wait to welcome everyone back.”

The first library in the neighborhood opened in 1932 and had 3,000 books. The branch moved to its 10,000-square-foot facility in 1997. The building was damaged in 2012 due to Superstorm Sandy, but reopened after 11 months of repairs.

A ceremony was held for the re-opening of the branch. Photo courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library Facebook

“Together, [the DDC team] were able to make the building watertight, replace parts of the structure that had been damaged by water infiltration, and restore parts of the façade and masonry parapets where necessary,” said DDC Acting Commissioner Eduardo del Valle. “The new, resilient roof systems will improve the building’s energy efficiency as well, reducing costs for Brooklyn Public Library long-term. We thank BPL for its partnership in this and many other projects.”

Elected officials were also happy to see its return.

“The return of the Gerritsen Beach Library is a moment to celebrate,” said State Sen. Sam Sutton. “This branch has always been more than a building. It’s a neighborhood anchor, a place to gather, and a place to learn. I’m grateful to see it restored and ready to welcome back the families who depend on it.”

“Gerritsen Beach deserves a library that reflects the strength and spirit of this community,” said Councilmember Mercedes Narcisse. “For so many families, this branch is so much more than just a building; it is a place for opportunity, learning, and connection. My office has hosted countless community events here, from Thanksgiving turkey giveaways to holiday toy drives, and Brooklyn Public Library has always been an amazing partner to our district.”

“I am delighted to see the Gerritsen Beach Library reopen,” said Assemblymember Jaime Williams. “Professor R. David Lankes said it best. ‘Bad libraries build collections, good libraries build services, great libraries build communities.’ The Gerritsen Beach Library has been a tremendous source of both information and inspiration and has most certainly helped to build its surrounding community.”