Driver arrested after two cops were struck during traffic stop

Police arrested a driver for allegedly striking two cops during a traffic stop in Gravesend Dec. 16.

Anas Rao, 20, was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a forged instrument, vehicular assault and obstructing governmental administration.

A driver backed up and hit two police officers during a traffic stop. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Cops said that at 4:40 a.m., the officers stopped the man driving a gray Mercedes-Benz C300 at Quentin Road and West 8th Street. As they got out of their police cruiser to approach the man, he allegedly reversed the Mercedes, hit them and fled west on Quentin Road.

Both officers were treated for minor injuries.