Funeral held in Bay Ridge for retired FDNY deputy chief who died due to 9/11-related illness

Riches spent months at Ground Zero looking for his son’s remains following the 9/11 terror attack

A funeral was held Dec. 1 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 9511 Fourth Ave., for James Riches, an FDNY deputy chief who died on Thanksgiving.

He was 74 and died due to World Trade Center–related illness, according to the Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York (IFAGNY).

The funeral for retired FDNY Deputy Chief James Riches was held at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General

Riches, a Dyker Heights resident, battled a lung illness and retired from the FDNY in 2007.

His oldest son, Jimmy, also a firefighter, died at the World Trade Center during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Following the attack, Riches rushed to Ground Zero and spent months trying to recover his son’s body and help in recovery efforts. He found his remains in March 2002.



A street was co-named “Jimmy Riches Way” on Shore Parkway and Bay Eighth St. in his son’s honor.

Riches is survived by his wife, Rita, three children, and eight grandchildren.

He became an advocate for Sept. 11 survivors following the attacks. According to the Daily News, he joined rallies on Capitol Hill to fight the federal government’s attempts to cut 9/11 health care funding.

The funeral for retired FDNY Deputy Chief James Riches was held at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General

Firefighters, elected officials, family and friends gathered at the church to pay their respects.

“A devoted member of the FDNY, he was appointed on August 13, 1977, and retired on December 18, 2007, after an extraordinary 30 years of service to the City of New York,” the IFAGNY said in a statement. “Throughout his distinguished career, Deputy Chief Riches exemplified the highest traditions of our department. His dedication included responding to and assisting with the rescue and recovery operations at Manhattan Fifth Alarm Box 8087—World Trade Center. His courage, leadership, and unwavering commitment to protecting life and property will forever be remembered.”

AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Visitation was held for Riches at McLaughlin & Sons Funeral Home Nov. 30.

“We mourn the loss of Retired Deputy Chief James ‘Jimmy’ Riches — a true FDNY hero who dedicated 30 years of his life to protecting our city,” wrote Assemblymember Michael Novakhov. “His service, including his selfless work in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center, represents the very best of New York. Deputy Chief Riches embodied bravery, leadership, and compassion. His passing is a heartbreaking reminder of the continued sacrifices made by our 9/11 first responders.”