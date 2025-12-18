Holiday Celebration brings cheer in Red Hook

The snow and frigid weather couldn’t stop the cheer as Coffey Park on Pioneer Street held its Holiday Celebration Dec. 14.

The evening was hosted by NIA Community Services Network in partnership with State Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Councilmember Alexa Aviles.

It held Christmas tree, menorah and kinara lighting ceremonies. Locals enjoyed the festivities, which included hot chocolates, snacks, an appearance from Santa, caroling, and music. Elected officials were on hand, as well as local businesses, community organizations, and religious leaders.

Rabbi Yaakov Raskin also spoke about the importance of the holiday.

Red Hook hosted its Holiday Celebration where it held Christmas tree, menorah and kinara lighting ceremonies. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“Hosted and supported by NIA, alongside our State Senator Andrew Gounardes and Councilmember Alexa Avilés, and powered by so many community partners, nonprofits, local businesses, and an abundance of community love,” wrote the Red Hook Art Project. “Yes, it was cold but the joy, commitment, and dedication to Red Hook kept the energy high and the vibes warm. We laughed, we celebrated, and we showed up for one another.

Red Hook hosted its Holiday Celebration where it held Christmas tree, menorah and kinara lighting ceremonies. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“A huge thank you to all of the local businesses who provided food for our community, Cafe Here for keeping us warm with hot drinks, Spring Bank, and everyone who helped make this night so special. This is what community looks like. Here’s to another year of gathering, giving, and growing together.”

NIA President and founder Michael A. Bové also attended the celebration.