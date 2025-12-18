Massive Borough Park bakery fire injures one firefighter, three civilians 

A four-alarm fire inside a Borough Park bakery left one firefighter and three civilians injured Dec. 17.

FDNY said the blaze started at 2 a.m. inside Boro Park SEDER Matzah Bakery, 1285 36th St.

More than 40 units and 175 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the two-story building.

Firefighters put out a massive fire inside a Borough Park bakery. Photo courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

“Upon arrival in under four minutes, our units encountered a heavy fire in the rear of the bakery and our units advanced with hose lines to the interior to try to knock down the fire,” said Assistant Chief Michael Woods during a press conference. “About a half hour into the fire, there was a collapse of the rear porch, trapping one of our members. We were quickly able to extricate that member from the scene. He did suffer some serious injuries, and he went to a local hospital with burns to his hands and also some potential respiratory burns.”

Firefighters put out a massive fire inside a Borough Park bakery. Photo courtesy of FDNY Facebook

The civilians, a kid and two adults, were injured in a nearby building.

One person and the firefighter were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries. Both are stable. The two other civilians were treated for minor injuries.

According to ABC 7, the Department of Buildings (DOB) has issued a full vacate order due to extensive fire damage including a partially collapsed roof. They added that adjacent buildings had fire damage.

Fire marshals are determining the cause of the fire.