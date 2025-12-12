Mayor Adams, NYC Parks and NYCEDC announce $1 billion investment in Coney Island redevelopment, including new housing and reconstruction of Riegelmann Boardwalk 

The investment also includes $42 million to renovate Abe Stark Sports Center

Mayor Eric Adams, New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and NYC Parks officially announced a $1 billion investment to reconstruct areas in Coney Island.

The announcement took place Dec. 12 at the Coney Island Amphitheater.

The improvements include 1,500 new homes, the reconstruction of Riegelmann Boardwalk, and renovation to Abe Stark Sports Center.

The boardwalk restoration project will upgrade all 2.7 miles of the historic boardwalk across several phases of work, and making vital improvements.

NYC Parks will partner with NYCEDC to implement the project and will conduct extensive public outreach during the design and construction stages.

The announcement was made at the Coney Island Amphitheater that $1 billion investment to reconstruct parts of Coney Island, including the shoreline. Photos by Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

The project also includes improvements to the boardwalk’s public facilities, including restrooms, lifeguard stations, and shade pavilions.

“With this major investment in the boardwalk’s resiliency, we’re preparing the boardwalk to safely welcome visitors for another 100 years,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa. “As climate change continues to cause more extreme weather events and rising sea levels, we’re investing in our public spaces across the city to ensure resiliency while enhancing what New Yorkers love about them.”

Eagle Urban Media/file photo



The boardwalk opened in 1923 and was deemed a scenic landmark in 2018.

Abe Stark Sports Center, built in 1970, will receive $42 million for the project that will upgrade the ice-skating facilities and create a new entrance and signage on the boardwalk.

“By reconstructing the entire historic boardwalk and renovating the beloved Abe Stark Sports Center, we’re also making Coney Island a safer and more welcoming place for families and New Yorkers of all ages,” said Rodriguez-Rosa. “I’m grateful to our partners across the Adams administration and in the community for their commitment to this project, and I’m proud to be part of an administration that appreciates how critical our public greenspaces are as living infrastructure.”

During the conference, Coney Island West was discussed. In October, NYCEDC announced that they awarded development rights to 80,000 square feet in Coney Island to RYBAK Development.

Parcel A, owned by the city and NYCEDC, at Surf Avenue between West 21st and West 22nd streets, is currently used mostly for public parking. The real estate firm will develop a 505-unit mixed-use residential and retail tower.

A rendering of Tilyou Towers, which is expected to be completed in Coney Island in 2030. Renderings by IMC Architecture

“Life here shouldn’t be a rollercoaster, which is why our administration is committing $1 billion to rejuvenate America’s playground and build a better Coney Island,” said Adams. “With this investment, we are going to deliver 1,500 new mixed-income homes to the waterfront — 25 percent of which will be affordable — and restore the over 100-year-old Riegelmann Boardwalk to its former glory. We’re building new streets and sewers, improving the public realm, and renovating the Abe Stark Sports Center so this beloved rink and recreation hub can continue bringing joy to New Yorkers and visitors alike.”

“This builds on NYCEDC’s broader work across Coney Island: advancing new housing, modernizing streets and sewers, and delivering public-realm upgrades, including the renovation of the Abe Stark Sports Center,” said Andrew Kimbal, President and CEO of NYCEDC. “We’re proud to partner with our NYC Parks and city colleagues to strengthen this beloved neighborhood, support local small businesses, and keep Coney Island a place where New Yorkers come together year-round.”