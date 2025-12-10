New music and arts venue coming to MADE Bush Terminal 

New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) has partnered with Public Service to build a 1,000-capacity venue at MADE Bush Terminal.

Public Service, the creative studio of Public Records, is co-founded by Shane Davis and Francis Harris. Public Records is a multi-dimensional cultural space and platform located in Gowanus.

The announcement was made on Dec. 4 and revealed the space will feature live music, large-scale art installations, and public and private events.

“We’re honored to partner with NYCEDC and support their vision to bring new cultural infrastructure to South Brooklyn,” said Davis. “Our creative practice is particularly inspired by opportunities to re-envision and re-enliven historic spaces through design, hospitality, and artistic curation. To do so in concert with a project dedicated to supporting the greater arts and production community in New York aligns perfectly with our organizational interests and aspirations.”

The venue is expected to open by the end of 2026 at MADE Bush Terminal’s Building A. Public Service is leading the project’s vision in collaboration with nArchitects, MADE’s project-wide architects, ARUP, and lighting artist collaborator Ben Kreukniet of BK Studio.

“MADE Bush Terminal is redefining what a modern manufacturing and creative district can be while breathing new life into a historic space,” said NYCEDC President and CEO Andrew Kimball. “With the team behind Public Records, we are building on this momentum through a new dynamic music and arts venue that truly exemplifies MADE’s role in New York City’s future cultural landscape—a place where world-class design and local entrepreneurship come together to revitalize Sunset Park’s industrial waterfront and create a thriving ecosystem for creativity, innovation, and growth.”

Photos by Max Kütz

The entire site features 140,000 square feet of modern manufacturing space, 30,000 square feet dedicated to cultural and public programming, and five acres of new parkland and open space.

Plans include five additional acres of public waterfront space, new food and beverage offerings, and a ferry landing that connects Sunset Park to the rest of the city.