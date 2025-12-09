NYC Ferry celebrates first day of Staten Island to Bay Ridge route

Next stop, Bay Ridge.

NYC Ferry launched its new routes Dec. 8, including St. George on Staten Island to Bay Ridge.

The announcement of the changes was made by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) when they finalized the route for its NYC Ferry Optimization Plan Nov. 10.

A ceremony was held where elected officials, local and organization leaders, and members of NYCEDC took the ride from Staten Island to Bay Ridge during the frigid morning. The event included a ribbon-cutting and onboard celebration.

Photos courtesy of Transportation Alternatives



“After more than three years of advocacy, it’s finally time to celebrate,” said Rose Uscianowski, the Staten Island and South Brooklyn organizer for Transportation Alternatives. “The expansion of fast ferry service is an enormous win for all of Staten Island. It offers direct, car-free travel between Staten Island and Brooklyn for the first time in more than 50 years, cuts travel time by up to an hour for thousands of commuters and enables more residents to ditch their car during their daily commutes.”

Transportation Alternatives is a nonprofit organization that advocates for better walking, biking, transit, and public space in New York City.

The changes to NYC Ferry also include all day 25-minute express service from the 69th Street Pier to Wall Street, with a stop at Atlantic Ave., a new option from Bay Ridge to the west side of Manhattan and preserved stops along the South Brooklyn line during summer weekends, giving access to the Rockaway Ferry line at Sunset Park, service to Red Hook and more.

“This is what it looks like when we use our waterfront the way it was meant to be used — to connect people and create opportunity,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan. “The NYC Ferry has been a game-changer for southern Brooklyn, giving our neighborhoods real public transit options where there weren’t any. Linking Staten Island and Bay Ridge by water again just makes sense, adding a viable connection between our historically connected communities that circumvents the congestion of the Verrazzano.

“Adding a connection through Staten Island to the West Side, while maintaining our Fast Ferry service to Wall Street, will be absolutely transformative for residents, commuters, and small business owners in our community.”

Transportation Alternatives states the campaign to connect Staten Island and Bay Ridge by ferry was a joint effort of the St. George Civic Association’s Ferry Riders’ Committee, Transportation Alternatives, the New Brighton Citizens Committees, and the Bay Ridge Environmental Group.

“As co-chair of the Congressional Ferry Caucus, I’m pleased that Staten Island and Brooklyn are once again connected by ferry service after decades without this route,” said U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. “This direct connection provides a long-desired transit alternative for residents, commuters, and travelers alike. I am proud to have helped deliver billions of dollars for our city’s transportation and infrastructure and remain committed to expanding transit options to ensure our public transportation system is safe, reliable, and efficient.”

According to the Staten Island Advance, a ferry used to run between Staten Island and Brooklyn, but it was put out of service within days of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge opening in 1964.

Councilmember-elect Kayla Santosuosso said that more changes could be on the way.

“I am proud to have worked on expanding options for those most likely to use the ferry for regular commuting (thus reducing the need for heavy taxpayer subsidies) while preserving access to the Brooklyn waterfront stops for recreational use on summer weekends,” she wrote on Facebook. “And yes, we are not giving up on shuttle service to the pier so more people can take advantage of this fun and beautiful commuting option. And finally, we have not forgotten about Coney Island! A research buoy is currently in the water off of Steeplechase Pier to determine feasibility of a ferry stop.”