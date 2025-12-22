P.S. 186 students make goodie bags for patients at Maimonides Children’s Hospital

A Bensonhurst school is trying to make the holiday season a little brighter for young hospital patients.

For years, students from P.S. 186, 7601 19th Ave., have been giving to pediatric patients at Maimonides Health.

“It’s so important for our students to know about the children who aren’t home for the holidays and to brighten their days,” said Elaine Delaney, the school’s parent coordinator.

P.S. 186 Student Leadership Team made Christmas goodie bags for patients at Maimonides Children’s Hospital Photos courtesy of Elaine Delaney

This year, the P.S. 186 Student Leadership Team made Christmas goodie bags for the children at Maimonides Children’s Hospital.

“Nurses from the hospital were delighted to give the children the goodie bags,” said Delaney. “The team learned about Maimonides and pediatrics and wanted to brighten the children’s day. We have a wonderful partnership with the hospital.”

Hospital staff and patients were touched by the kind students’ acts.

“This gesture from P.S. 186 students reflects the heart of our Brooklyn community, showing how small acts of kindness can bring comfort and joy to pediatric patients at Maimonides Children’s Hospital during the holiday season,” said Alexis Ellis, director of child life at Maimonides Children’s Hospital. “Their Christmas donation reminds us that generosity and compassion begin at a young age and make a lasting impact.”

Students also donated toys to Reaching-Out Community Services. Photos courtesy of Elaine Delaney



Also this month, the school’s leadership team donated toys to Reaching-Out Community Services during its Operation Christmas Smiles.