Sunset Park BID hosts annual tree lighting ceremony

Once again, Sunset Park celebrated the start of the Christmas season with its annual tree lighting outside Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church (OLPH), on the corner of 60th Street and Fifth Avenue, Dec. 5.

The event was hosted by the Sunset Park Business Improvement District (BID) and included a holiday trolley, meet and greet from Santa Claus, live entertainment, free giveaways and more.

Every year, the BID erects a 25-foot illuminated tree until January. The base of the tree was supplied by the Clarimar Group.

The annual tree lighting and festivities outside Our Lady of Perpetual Help brought many people to spread holiday cheer. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park BID

“The weather this year lived up to expectations — cold and windy,” said the BID’s Executive Director David Estrada. “With sunset coming as early as 4:30, we hustled to make sure over 300 kids in a line that went around the corner all got their moment with Santa. While waiting, they were greeted by the 35-kid-strong LEEP Dual Language Academy chorus, which belted out holiday favorites with enough enthusiasm to keep us all a bit warmer.”

Photos courtesy of Sunset Park BID

After a visit and a picture with Santa, all the kids got goodie bags to take home. The evening also received visits from Councilmember Alexa Aviles, the Commanding Officer of the 72nd Precinct, Captain Mobeen Yasin, Community Board 7 Chair Julio Pena, and the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce.

Photos courtesy of Sunset Park BID

“As darkness approached, Santa emerged from the trolley with his hand bell and led a frosty, but hearty countdown to flipping the switch and lighting the tree,” Estrada said. “The Sunset Park BID is proud to uphold this tradition along with all the holiday lights up and down Fifth Avenue. We’re thankful to have community partners who recognize our neighborhood deserves abundant cheer and generosity to celebrate the holiday season.”