Three men attack, rob victims inside spa

Police are looking for three men for robbing and attacking people inside a Sunset Park spa Nov. 30.

Cops said at 3:20 a.m., the knife-wielding thieves ran into the business at 57th Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues and demanded that the people inside get on the floor. They kicked the victims, stole their property and money from the store’s cash register before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

Surveillance image of the suspect Photo courtesy of NYPD

The spa’s manager told News 12 that the men came in pretending to be customers, asking for prices, but quickly pulled out the knives and they stole thousands of dollars in cash, jewelry, jackets and shoes from customers.

Surveillance image of the suspect



Surveillance image of the suspect



Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.