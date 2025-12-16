Two cops struck by car during traffic stop in Gravesend

Police are looking for a driver who struck two cops during a traffic stop in Gravesend during early morning hours Dec. 16.

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

NYPD said that at 4:40 a.m., the officers stopped a man driving a gray Mercedes-Benz C300 at Quentin Road and West 8th Street. As they got out of their police cruiser to approach the man, he reversed the Mercedes and hit them.

He fled west on Quentin Road.

Both officers were treated for minor injuries and were listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.