Bay Ridge residents brave winter storm 

Bay Ridge locals continue to dig out of the heaviest snowfall it has seen in years.
The winter storm began early Jan. 25 and continued into the evening hours. According to the National Weather Service, 10.2 inches of snow accumulated in the neighborhood.
New York Public schools were closed on Jan. 26. However, students attended school remotely. Catholic schools Xaverian and Fontbonne Hall Academy were closed and had a traditional snow day.
“This day will be observed as a traditional ‘Snow Day,’ and no classes will take place. All afterschool programs and athletic activities are canceled,” Xaverian posted on Facebook. “As always, Clippers are encouraged to use this time to help parents, neighbors or others in need of assistance in any way they are able, living out the spirit of service that defines our community.”
Food delivery apps DoorDash and Grubhub suspended service in New York City due to the winter storm.
Alternate side parking has been suspended at least until Tuesday, Jan. 27. Shoveling has continued into the day following the snowfall.
To help seniors or others in need of help with the storm’s aftermath, locals created a Facebook group called Bay Ridge Shoveling Connection.
“It’s a big help that there are people out there looking to shovel and help neighbors,” said resident Ramon D. “I try to do it myself, but it’s good to know the option is out there and people come together.”
The Department of Sanitation announced it started issuing summonses for failure to remove snow and ice from sidewalks at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 26.
Residents embraced fun snow activities, as well. Snowmen were seen built around the neighborhood, including one outside of Piccante Restaurant, 7410 Third Ave., and droid BB-8 from “Star Wars.” People were also sledding at Owl’s Head Park.
There is concern for icy sidewalks and roads as temperatures hit 19 degrees on Monday.