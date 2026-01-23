Fontbonne fights for first place 

In an early CHSAA Division A match-up of the only two undefeated teams, 4-0 Fontbonne hosted the 5-0 Cardinal Spellman Pilots from the Bronx for the first game of 2026. Last year, the Bonnies beat the Pilots twice during the regular season on their way to win the Brooklyn championship. However, this season it appears that the Bonnies have already met the division’s top contending team after being beaten by a 20-point margin.

Fontbonne’s Maryann Polanco (#45) and Olivia Teich (#44) defend against Spellman center Gabby Kraus. Photo by Jim Dolan

In the first half of the contest, Spellman’s August Woodson (12 points) led her team to a 21-19 half-time edge over Fontbonne. Lucy Kulhmann (15 points) led the way for the Bonnies, while a tight Pilot defense shut down the rest of the Bonnie offense to give Spellman a 33-26 third quarter lead.

Lucy Kuhlmann was Fontbonne’s high scorer with 15 points. Photo by Jim Dolan

Although the Bonnies were in striking distance of catching up, Spellman’s Gabby Kraus dominated the court to fuel a 22-9 fourth quarter run for a 55-35 win. Kraus, a 6-foot, 7-inch freshman center, finished as the Pilots’ high scorer with 20 points. Her last 10 points were scored in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach for the 4-1 Bonnies.