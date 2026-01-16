God’s Love We Deliver celebrates its new home at Liberty BKLYN 

A ceremony was held at Liberty BKLYN, 850 Third Ave., to celebrate the opening of God’s Love We Deliver’s new distribution center Jan. 8.

The nonprofit organization started in 1985 and provides medically tailored meals, nutrition care and education to people living with more than 200 different diagnoses, as well as their children and caregivers.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the opening of God’s Love We Deliver’s new facility in Sunset Park. Photos by Lydia Lee

The new space is 30,000 square feet and coincides with the celebration of the organization’s 40th anniversary and its 40 FORWARD Capital Campaign, a $40 million initiative to support the new facility.

“Forty years ago, our founder, Ganga Stone, delivered a single meal to a man dying of AIDS,” said God’s Love President and CEO Terrence Meck. “That simple compassion sparked a movement that has nourished New York City ever since. Today, Liberty BKLYN, our new distribution center, stands as the bridge between where we began and where we are boldly going. With the support of our staff, volunteers, donors, and community, together we are achieving our mission and fueling our future.”

Rosie Perez. Photos by Lydia Lee

Along with Mack, actor and activist Rosie Perez, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes, volunteers and staff attended the opening.

“I’m proud to support God’s Love We Deliver,” said Perez. “When you’re sick, there’s one thing that gets you through the day, and that’s a good meal—because food is medicine. Now with Liberty BKLYN open, God’s Love and its wonderful volunteers can serve more people throughout the borough, where too many people can’t cook or buy groceries for themselves.”

Rosie Perez (front left) and God’s Love President and CEO Terrence Meck (front right) with staff and volunteers setting up meals.

With its Liberty BKLYN location fully operational, God’s Love We Deliver will be able to expand its annual meal production from 4 million to 6.5 million.