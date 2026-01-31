Maria Regina makes big comeback against Fontbonne  

In another meeting of the division’s top teams, 7-1 Fontbonne hosted the 7-0 Maria Regina Tigers from Hartsdale. With Maria Regina in second place by percentage points over third place Fontbonne, the winner of this contest would clearly own second place, while Cardinal Spellman sits atop the division with a 10-0 record.

Fontbonne’s Maryann Polanco was off to another high-scoring game (20 points) as she led the Bonnies to a 14-11 first quarter lead over the Tigers. Polanco’s teammate Summer Duffy (17 points) continued to keep Fontbonne in the mix as she led the Bonnies to a 29-22 half-time lead.

In the third quarter, Olivia Teich looks to inbound the ball against Maria Regina defender Abby Carey.

The third quarter was the turning point as Maria Regina adjusted to Fontbonne’s zone defense to go on a 26-11 run by draining six 3-point baskets by three different players. Instead of attempting to penetrate Fontbonne’s perimeter, Emma Yankers-Talz (18 points) sank three 3-pointers, Emma Carey (17 points) sank two and Brielle Boggio (13 points) sank one to give Maria Regina a 48-39 third quarter lead.

Fontbonne’s high scorer Maryann Polanco, left, wins the game’s opening tipoff against Maria Regina’s Bridget Berane.

Down by nine points to start the fourth quarter, Lucy Kuhlmann (11 points) made it close for the Bonnies with a free throw to narrow the deficit to 56-53 with 1:52 left. With the clock ticking down, the Tiger defense proved to be very effective to limit the Bonnies to just three more points to close out the game 62-56. With the win, 8-0 Maria Regina gains control of second place, while 7-2 Fontbonne remains in third.