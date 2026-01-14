Relay for Life walks first lap of season to raise cancer awareness

Once again, they walked for a good cause

A rain-filled weather forecast couldn’t stop Relay for Life of Brooklyn as members took the first lap of its new season on Seventh Avenue and 86th Street Park Jan. 10.

Event leader Elaine Delaney, a two-time cancer survivor, explained the significance of the start of the season.

“The Relay first lap is held across the world,” she said. “Everyone is out today taking their first lap, kicking off the relay season for 2026. We are looking forward to it. We are waiting for a few more people. We are walking and honoring the memory and support of all of those who are fighting this disease.”

Along with Delaney, Frances and Mary Koren, Barbara Sabella, Danielle Guillen, Frank Milea, Sheila K. Hoban-Pisciotta, Sylwia Jaskinski, Sandy Irrera and Angela Burdo Iacobelli also attended the walk.

People were encouraged to walk wherever they were and film it. Delaney’s cousin and cancer survivor Cathy Gigante-Brown filmed her first lap while in Florida.

“I’m doing the Relay for Lap first Lap in Florida for my metastatic breast cancer sisters, some of whom are no longer with us, just to bring awareness to breast cancer, especially MBC,” said Brown. “Keep walking.”

The Relay for Life movement is dedicated to helping communities attack cancer through financial donations and volunteering, according to the American Cancer Society.

“For 40 years, passionate supporters have come together to advance the American Cancer Society’s vision: ending cancer as we know it, for everyone, “stated acsevents.org. “Relay For Life celebrates survivors, honors caregivers, remembers loved ones lost, and raises funds to ensure that everyone has the chance to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.”