Three St. Patrick’s parades are coming your way

Erin Go Bragh! The 51st annual Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Parade will take place on Sunday, March 15 at 1 p.m. PIX11 TV reporter Magee Hickey is the grand marshal. The parade route starts at Bartel-Pritchard Square, goes down 15th Street to and along Seventh Avenue, then up Garfield Field Place to Prospect Park West and back to Bartel-Pritchard Square.

A youth group at a past Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Parade. Photo courtesy of Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Parade

On Saturday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m., the Brooklyn Parade Committee will hold its annual fund-raising dance and sashing at St. Patrick’s Church Parish Hall, Fourth Avenue and 97th Street. Tickets are $50 per person. Checks should be mailed to Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Parade, Inc., PO Box 180127, Brooklyn, NY 11218.

Over in Manhattan, the 265th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, on Tuesday, March 17, starts at 11 a.m. and proceeds along Fifth Avenue from 44th to 79th Street. Robert J. McCann, president of the Irish Arts Center’s board of directors, is the grand marshal. Sean Lane is the parade chairman.

Robert J. McCann Photo courtesy of NYC St. Patrick’s Parade Committee

The St. Patrick’s Day Foundation holds its annual gala celebration in support of the parade on Wednesday, March 11 at 6 p.m. at the Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway. Individual tickets are premium $1,000 and $750. For more info contact: [email protected].

The 31st annual Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Sunday, March 22 and kicks off at 1 p.m. from Marine Avenue, proceeding along Third Avenue to 67th Street. Father Kevin Abels, pastor of Our Lady of Angels, St. Anslem’s and St. Andrew the Apostle churches is the grand marshal. Richie O’Mara is the parade president.

Father Kevin Abels

Eagle Urban Media/file photo by Ted General

Robert J. McCann Photo courtesy of NYC St. Patrick’s Parade Committee

The Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Parade Dinner Dance will take place on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at the El Caribe Country Club, 5945 Strickland Ave. Tickets are $175 per person and may be purchased online by contacting the parade committee at Bayridgeparade.com

Ireland’s police contingent at the 2025 NYC St. Patrick’s Parade.

Photo courtesy of Facebook

Magee Hickey

Photo courtesy of Facebook



***

The Cathedral Club of Brooklyn will hold its 126th anniversary dinner on Thursday evening, Feb. 5, at the El Caribe Country Club. Harry D’Onofrio is the president of the prestigious Catholic lay organization, which was founded in 1900.

This auspicious event will honor Vincent Theurer, marketing director for the Approved Oil Company; Anthony J. Santo, CPA with Henry F. Malarkey and Company; and Nicole Macca, project director, Cushman and Wakefield.

Nicole Macca

Photo courtesy of Facebook

Vincent Theurer

Photo courtesy of Facebook



Bishop Robert Brennan, head of the Brooklyn Catholic Diocese, is the club’s spiritual leader and Father Michael Falce, pastor of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, is the club chaplain. Other club officers are Vice President Craig Eaton, Treasurer Richie Re, and Recording Secretary Brian Long.

Individual tickets are $300 and VIP tables of 10 are $5,000. To pay online, visit cathedralclub.org