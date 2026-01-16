Two civilians injured in Sunset Park apartment fire

A two-alarm blaze inside a Sunset Park apartment injured two people on Jan. 13.

The fire started at 1:25 p.m. on the third floor of the four-story building on 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues.

The fire was under control at 2:15 p.m.

Two civilians were evaluated on scene but refused to go to the hospital.

According to News 12, the Red Cross registered 14 households and 57 people with temporary housing and financial assistance. The NYC Department of Buildings states the property currently has 15 open violations, with many of them related to boiler issues.