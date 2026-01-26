Two teens arrested for painting swastikas in Gravesend Park playground, elected officials respond

Cops arrested two teenagers Jan. 22 for allegedly painting swastikas at Gravesend Park.

Both 15-year-old boys were charged with aggravated harassment. One of them was also charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime.

Police said on Jan. 20, they found 16 swastikas painted in red at the playground and handball court on 18th Avenue and 56th Street at 7:25 p.m.

Photos by John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit

The next day, 57 more swastikas and antisemitic language were discovered in the same areas, written in red, blue and yellow.

Following the discovery, City Council Speaker Julie Menin went to the park and met with community leaders to denounce the antisemitic graffiti found in the park.

“While children played nearby, I saw the playground that dozens of swastikas were painted onto,” she wrote on X. “These abhorrent incidents are part of an alarming trend, underscoring the importance of the @NYCCouncil’s five-point plan to combat antisemitism and strengthen community safety.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he was “sickened” by the antisemitic vandalism.

“Antisemitism has no place in our city, and I stand shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish New Yorkers who were targeted,” he said. “My administration is working closely with the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force as well as our Parks Department, and those responsible will be investigated and held accountable.”

“I am outraged by the hateful vandalism at Gravesend Park, where blood-red swastikas were sprayed across a playground in a Jewish neighborhood, even on children’s equipment,” wrote Assemblymember Michael Novakhov. “This is vile antisemitism, plain and simple. Jewish families should never have to worry about their children encountering hatred while playing in their own community. Hate against Jews will not be tolerated in Brooklyn, or anywhere. Those responsible must be found and held fully accountable.”

Community Board 12 thanked police for their response and arrests.