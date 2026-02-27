Bonnies win big on Senior Night  

To close out the last home game of the regular season, Fontbonne hosted the Dragons of Manhattan’s Notre Dame School on the Bonnies’ Senior Night.

In addition to honoring seniors Erin Murtaugh, Emma Bevacqua, Summer Duffy and Lucy Kuhlmann, it was a special night to welcome back Tess Kuhlmann after she missed three seasons on the court. After a successful JV freshman season of playing together with her sister Lucy, Tess suffered a season-ending highway traffic accident.

Along with their parents Betsy and Mark Kuhlmann, Tess, left, and Lucy celebrated their varsity reunion on Senior Night.





Going through hospitalization, surgery and rehab, Tess returned to Fontbonne, but not to the court in what would have been a promising varsity twin sister combination. Now strong enough to suit up, Tess joined her senior teammates for one last time on Senior Night as she strategically set herself on the court by the rim for the tipoff against Notre Dame. After scoring the first basket of the game, Tess completed her opening minutes and left the court to the cheers of the crowd for her first and final varsity appearance.

The Dragons, led by the game’s high scorer Parker Huang (17 points), held a 19-14 first quarter advantage. By halftime the Bonnies led 27-23 and by the end of third quarter they were ahead 36-32. Going into the fourth quarter, Fontbonne’s defense stepped up and forced a major turnover to prevent the Dragons from getting a shot off during one of their early 30-second possessions. Besides their stepped up defense, the Bonnies went on an 18-6 fourth quarter run to win the game 54-35.

Lucy Kuhlmann (#5) drives past Notre Dame defender Riley Schultz.



Contributing to the Senior Night win were Lucy Kuhlmann and Summer Duffy, who scored nine points each. Junior Sam Spyliopulos also scored nine points and junior Maryann Polanco had a team-high 16 points. The win locked Fontbonne into third place with a 13-3 record in the A Division for the upcoming playoffs.