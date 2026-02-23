Dyker Heights firehouse to receive federal funding for upgrades

FDNY Engine 284/Ladder 149/Satellite 3, 1157 79th St., will be given a significant upgrade thanks to $1.23 million in federal grants.

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis made the announcement outside the firehouse on Friday, Feb. 13, along with FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore. Over $9 million in funding has been secured to support upgrades to equipment and facilities in Staten Island and Brooklyn.

“This year, I’m proud to have secured over $9 million for the FDNY to strengthen EMS training, modernize firehouse infrastructure and support the brave men and women who protect our communities,” Malliotakis said. “New York’s Bravest deserve the very best modern equipment, safe facilities and the tools required to do their jobs effectively and safely.”

Malliotakis said that the money for FDNY Engine 284/Ladder 149/Satellite 3 will be used for generator upgrades to strengthen emergency readiness during major storms and power outages.

Congressmember Nicole Malliotakis with FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore at FDNY Engine 284/Ladder 149/Satellite 3 in Brooklyn. Photo: U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis

“As the city sees more unprecedented weather events, it is imperative that our firehouses are equipped with the power and energy necessary to respond to emergencies, especially firehouses near large bodies of water,” Malliotakis said. “Having a generator in the event of a major weather event or power outage can even be a huge benefit for the community. Many of our firehouses are very old, some over 100 years old, so renovating the firehouse can pose a challenge.”

Malliotakis also announced that on Staten Island, $5 million will be used to renovate a building in the borough that will be used for EMS classroom training. Also, a total of $3 million will go to FDNY Squad 8 Firehouse and FDNY Engine 155/Ladder 78 for renovations and improvements.

“As we prepare to serve our communities for the next decades to come, this type of funding is crucial for our ability to do that,” said Bonsignore. “I also want to give a sincere thanks to you and those who worked on making sure that we have funding for our health benefits, for our World Trade Center Health Program. The people you see around me are heroes, and they always will be, and it’s great when the communities come together to try to support them. Your support for the Fire Department does not go unnoticed, and it is consistent and constant, and we appreciate you.”