Fontbonne junior continues high-scoring tradition 

With her sister Noelle playing college basketball in her freshman year at the University of Charleston, W.V., Maryann Polanco continues her sister’s high-scoring tradition for Fontbonne. Although the second-year varsity junior is not on track to break her sister’s all-time scoring record of 1,722 points, she is still this year’s top scorer as she approaches 300 points as the regular season draws to a close.

Junior center Maryann Polanco is Fontbonne’s leading scorer this season as she nears the 300-point mark. Photo courtesy of Fontbonne Hall Academy

Playing in the NCAA II Mountain East Conference for the Charleston Golden Eagles, older sister Noelle is one of five freshmen on the team and is adjusting to coming off the bench instead of her former starting role as a high school shooting guard. Getting used to a quicker game and getting substitution minutes at small forward, Polanco maintains that she is “loving the experience” making rebounds and playing closer to the rim.

With her sister away at college, Maryann has led the way as Fontbonne’s top scorer, averaging 15-20 points a game while displaying a recently developed outside underhand layup shot which is difficult to block. No stranger to playing under the rim, the 6-foot center is also the team’s top shot-blocker and rebounder.