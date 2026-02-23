Girl Scouts partner with City Harvest to give out cookies in Sunset Park

What is a better way to give back than with a sweet treat? The Girl Scouts of Greater New York spread some love during the Valentine’s Day season by partnering with City Harvest at a Mobile Market in Sunset Park on Friday, Feb. 13.

The group gave out donated Girl Scout Cookies to families experiencing food insecurity. The effort is part of the Scouts’ “Gift of Caring” program, which allows customers to purchase cookie donations that stay in New York City.

Girl Scouts of Greater New York gave out cookies in Sunset Park with City Harvest on Feb.13. Photo: Girl Scouts of Greater New York

“Partnering with City Harvest to distribute donated Girl Scout Cookies to New Yorkers in need is a meaningful expression of what Girl Scouting stands for,” said Shari Krull, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater New York. “The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led business in the world, and it teaches girls far more than how to sell cookies. Through cookie season, girls build real entrepreneurial skills by setting goals, managing money and communicating with confidence, supported by mentors and caring adults who guide them along the way.”

She added, “Especially around Valentine’s Day, this effort reflects a simple but powerful belief that when girls are supported and encouraged to lead with purpose, everyone deserves to feel cared for and to enjoy a sweet treat.”

“It’s important to help people out,” said Girl Scout Arianna. “I like that we’re not just sitting in a room doing work. We are doing fun activities and going places.”

This year, Girl Scouts will donate more than 30,000 boxes of cookies across the five boroughs. The number is expected to increase by the end of cookie season.

City Harvest distributed the donated cookies alongside fresh, nutritious food to neighbors experiencing food insecurity.

“We are so grateful to the Girl Scouts of Greater New York for this generous donation, which is already bringing smiles and joy to community members in need across the city,” said Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest. “At its core, City Harvest is about neighbors helping neighbors. The Girl Scouts have exemplified that spirit with this donation, supporting the one in six New Yorkers, including one in four New York City children, who do not always know where their next meal will come from.”