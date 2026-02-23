MTA celebrates Sheepshead Bay station’s new elevators, upgrades

The MTA opened its newest elevators at the Sheepshead Bay subway station for the B and Q lines during a conference on Feb. 19.

The installation includes two new elevators that connect the street level to the platforms, providing full accessibility to the station. There is also a new entrance with three turnstiles, two exit gates and two new stairs.

Councilmember Inna Vernikov. Photo: Marc A. Hermann/MTA

The conference was attended by MTA representatives and employees, Assemblymember Michael Novakhov, Councilmember Inna Vernikov, construction workers and local leaders.

“Today’s MTA is on a mission to make old, neglected infrastructure new again,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “The Sheepshead Bay station is a perfect example — first opened in 1907 but now accessible to every New Yorker.”

Assemblymember Michael Novakhov. Photo: Marc A. Hermann/MTA

“Sheepshead Bay is joining the fast-growing list of fully accessible MTA stations, putting us on track for another record-breaking year with 40 others already in construction across the system,” said MTA Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer. “We’re transforming how we build to deliver upgrades better, faster and cheaper, making every dollar go further to build a system that works for everyone.”

Other upgrades include widened sidewalks on both sides of the station entrance to improved pedestrian flow and existing doors were modified with ADA push-button access to enhance station entrances. Safety and security enhancements feature new lighting, emergency lights, three Help Points, updated fire prevention systems and a new speaker system.

The new elevators at the Sheepshead Bay station. Photo: Marc A. Hermann/MTA

“For years, I have advocated for an ADA-accessible elevator at the Sheepshead Bay B/Q station because our community deserves a transit system that works for everyone,” said Novakhov. “I’m proud to see that advocacy and our ongoing partnership with the MTA result in this elevator now opening to the public. Thank you to the MTA for working with us to get this done, and, most importantly, thank you to the many dedicated constituents who spoke up and pushed for this improvement. This is your victory as much as it is ours.”

“The community has been waiting for this badly needed upgrade to the Sheepshead Bay subway station for a long time now. We have advocated for it, and I’m so happy to see it come to fruition,” said Vernikov. “Looking forward to celebrating its opening with the community.”

The new elevators at the Sheepshead Bay station. Photo: Marc A. Hermann/MTA

“My constituents living in and traveling to Sheepshead Bay deserve safe, reliable and fully accessible transportation when commuting throughout our city,” said State Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton in a statement. “The completion of upgrades at the Sheepshead Bay B/Q subway station is a long-overdue investment that will make a real difference for the thousands of riders who rely on it each day to get to work, school and home to their families. With these upgrades, this station is now accessible and better equipped to serve more members of our community.”