Svetlana Lipyanskaya to become new CEO of Maimonides Health pending merger with NYC Health + Hospitals

NYC Health + Hospitals announced on Feb. 19 that Svetlana Lipyanskaya will be the new CEO of Maimonides Health. The move is pending the approval of the partnership between NYC Health + Hospitals and Maimonides.

The partnership was announced by former Mayor Eric Adams, NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO Dr. Mitchell Katz and Maimonides Health CEO Ken Gibbs in December 2025.

Lipyanskaya has been the CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health since 2020. She also serves on the leadership team charged with bringing the two health care systems together.

Svetlana Lipyanskaya is slated to be the next CEO of Maimonides Health. Photo: Eagle Urban Media

NYC Health + Hospitals stated that moving forward, she will spend more time at Maimonides to best understand the needs of patients, staff and the community.

“I’m honored to continue working in New York City public healthcare and to join Maimonides as its future leader,” said Lipyanskaya.

She looks forward to the opportunity to lead Maimonides as it joins NYC Health + Hospitals, building on the great work they already do.

“Maimonides is an integral part of Brooklyn’s healthcare landscape. It delivers exceptional quality care, including state-of-the-art specialty services, to New Yorkers every day.”

NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO Mitchell Katz spoke highly of Lipyanskaya and her work with South Brooklyn Health.

“Svetlana Lipyanskaya has been an extraordinary leader at NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health, guiding the hospital through COVID, improving quality metrics and overseeing the opening of an 11-story, $923 million inpatient care facility,” he said. “We are thrilled to have her onboard to support Maimonides into its next chapter.”

Dr. Manjinder Kaur will also become CEO at South Brooklyn Health. She is currently the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer and has been at NYC Health + Hospitals since 2006.

“I leave South Brooklyn Health in the exceptionally capable hands of Dr. Manjinder Kaur as the next CEO,” Lipyanskaya said. “Manjinder has been an instrumental partner to me as both a CNO and COO, and she will be a wonderful CEO for this hospital and this community.”

Gibbs’ role following the merger is undetermined.

“It is a privilege to welcome Svetlana to the Maimonides family,” he said. “She has been a successful and effective leader at NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health and a long-time trusted partner.”

Gibbs has known Svetlana for years and has been working with her to bring Maimonides into NYC Health + Hospitals, laying the foundation for a transition that would better serve the community and support the Maimonides team.

Last year, leaders said the partnership is expected to be complete before April. The merger is supported by $2.2 billion over five years from New York State to protect safety net health care in Brooklyn.