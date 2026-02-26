Tiger All-Stars earn postseason honors 

Two senior members of the Fort Hamilton football team, Zak Benchemarr and Kevin Lin, were honored in January with several well-deserved postseason awards. After playing in the Reilly Senior Classic All-Star Game in December, both players also collected postseason awards at the Brooklyn 44 All-Stars ceremony, where the best in the borough were honored.

Two-way player Zak Benchemarr (free safety and wide receiver), a two-year varsity player, scored his team’s go-ahead touchdown in the Reilly Classic, which led to his team’s eventual fourth-quarter win. At home in his school’s training room, Benchemarr is a presence in the weight room, helping teammates year-round to get to the next level. He currently has a 97 percent average and is looking forward to pre-med studies upon graduation.

Like Benchemarr, Lin is also a two-way player (middle linebacker and tight end) who also starred in the Reilly Classic, helping to hold the opposition scoreless in the fourth quarter for the eventual win. He is also a role model for the team’s underclassmen in the training room excels in the classroom with a 100 percent average. In addition to being named to the Brooklyn 44 All-Stars, Lin also was named to the PSAL’s All-Academic Team.

Standing alongside his brother and coach Mathius, right, Fort Hamilton junior newcomer Puka Aleaga was named to the PSAL’s All-Conference and All-City teams. Photo by Jim Dolan

Also collecting postseason honors was a newcomer to Fort Hamilton, Puka Aleaga. As a junior transfer student from Las Vegas, Aleaga brings a wealth of experience, having played on a championship team in Nevada.

Texas-born and of Somoan decent, Aleaga uses his wide 6-foot frame to dominate at the right tackle position, which has earned him the PSAL’s All-Conference and All-City awards. Also coming to Fort Hamilton along with Aleaga was his older brother, Mathius, who is working as the team’s linebackers coach.