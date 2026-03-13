2026 Half Marathon starts in Brooklyn

The 2026 NYC Half Marathon, sponsored by United Airlines, takes place Sunday, March 15, from Washington Avenue near Prospect Park, starting at 7 a.m. It then proceeds over the Manhattan Bridge along the FDR Drive to East 42nd Street through Times Square and turns into Seventh Avenue up to Central Park near E.79th Street and Fifth Avenue.

NYPD cops with the Commissioner’s Cup during the 2024 Half-Marathon.



According to the Road Runners organization, more than 25,000 people took part in the last Half Marathon, which turned out to be the largest in the country. The two-borough course covers 13.1 miles. This event attracted runners from around the world. Fees for this race were $135 to $160.

Runners cross the finish line in Central Park.



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As a former volunteer community service director for the Bay Ridge Chapter of the AARP, I still informally advise seniors to take advantage of the many benefits of AARP membership. One of those perks, which I frequently used when I owned a car, was the AARP-sponsored defensive driving courses. I took one every three years either in person or online to continue to refresh my driving skills, and to qualify for the completion certificate that saved me better than 10% on my auto insurance.

AARP offers a six-hour driver safety course.

Image by AARP



Nowadays, you can take the six-hour course on a smart phone, computer, laptop or tablet, and you don’t have to do it in one sitting. You can log off and on at your convenience until you finish the course. The current price is $26.95 plus a $5 fee to have your completion certificate registered with the New York State Dept. of Motor Vehicles. For more information or to sign up for the course, visit www.AARPdriversafey.org

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My hearty congratulations to Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the former archbishop for the New York Catholic Diocese, for accepting the job as co-chief chaplain along with fellow co-chief Rev. A.R. Bernard, pastor of the Christian Cultural Center. Their swearing-in for the new posts recently took place in the auditorium of NYPD Headquarters in Manhattan. Those on the dais included Mayor ZohranMamdani, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch and NYPD Chief of the Department Michael J. Lipetri.