51st annual Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Parade brings cheer and Irish pride to Park Slope

Irish pride was on full display in Park Slope for the 51st annual Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Day Parade March 15.

The afternoon featured bagpipers, marching bands, dancers, antique cars, speeches, and of course, Irish pride.

It is Brooklyn’s oldest parade celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. Thousands of people attended the march, which started at Bartel-Pritchard Square.

This year’s grand marshal was PIX 11 News reporter Magee Hickey.

Aides included Tara Hodgens, William Cullen Jr., Neil Patrick Callaghan, Mike Zwosta, Mark Barrett, Maureen Shaffer Edison, Jim Donovan, John Patrick McGoldrick, and Frank Sheridan.

Paradegoers enjoy the festivities. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta Paradegoers enjoy the festivities. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta Paradegoers enjoy the festivities. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta Paradegoers enjoy the festivities. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta Paradegoers enjoy the festivities. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Mass was held at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Name Parish, followed by the opening ceremonies at 1:30 p.m.

Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Parade Chairperson Michelle Brennan described this year’s turnout as “amazing.”

“It was wonderful to see so many familiar faces who have made this a family tradition, returning year after year to celebrate with us,” she told this paper. “The energy along the parade route was incredible, with crowds cheering on the marchers every step of the way. We were proud to welcome back many groups who have participated for years, some since the very beginning, as well as several new groups joining us for the first time. That mix of tradition and new participation is what keeps this parade so special and vibrant.”

Bagpipers, marching bands, dancers, and community organizations led the way in Brooklyn’s oldest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



Community leaders and organizations were part of the festivities, along with NYPD, FDNY, and local school bands.

The parade’s annual 9/11 Rededication Ceremony also took place.

This year’s grand marshal Magee Hickey.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Brennan added that the parade’s theme, ‘Faith, Heritage, History, Tribute & Remembrance,’ remained at the heart of the day.

“We celebrate the faith of St. Patrick and our ancestors, the intertwined histories of Ireland and America,” she said. “This year is especially meaningful as we mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11. We also honored my mother, Mary Margaret Brennan, who was an integral part of the committee for 50 years, the reason I became involved in the parade, and who now joins the many loved ones we remember.”

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



An after-party was held at Shepherds Hall at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 245 Prospect Park West. It included corned beef and cabbage dinner, beer, soda, and a performance by Bronagh and Bob.

“There’s no place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day like Brooklyn,” said former New York City Comptroller and U.S. congressional candidate Brad Lander. “Thanks to grand marshal Magee Hickey, to the organizers, the dancers, and the elders and young people who keep history and tradition alive.”

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



“The parade is always a celebration, but also a remembrance,” said Brennan. “We look forward to continuing this proud tradition for many years to come.”

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta





Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

