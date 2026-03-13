Bonnies earn recognition after playoff elimination  

Just two weeks ago, to end the regular season on Senior Night, Fontbonne hosted the Notre Dame School and beat the Dragons from Manhattan 54-35 for a 13-3 third place finish. Now in a reseeded CHSAA City Championship quarterfinal, the fifth-seeded Dragons were well prepared to take on the fourth-seeded Bonnies after being beaten by Fontbonne twice during the regular schedule.

Hoping to at least make the finals to meet up with first-seeded Maria Regina again for a shot at the championship, the Bonnies had their hopes dashed in the Notre Dame game by the second quarter when Fontbonne’s leading scorer Maryann Polanco drew her third foul and had to be benched.

In a game of back and forth lead changes, the Dragons stuck close to Fontbonne as Polanco returned to the court by the middle of the third quarter. Midway through the fourth quarter, Polanco eventually fouled out along with teammate Sam Spyliopulos, which handicapped Fontbonne’s offense for the rest of the game. With two key Fontbonne players out of the game, Notre Dame squeaked by with a 46-45 quarterfinal win to end the Bonnies’ season.

Despite the early exit from the playoffs, three key varsity Bonnies earned postseason awards that led the team to a hard-fought third place Division A finish. First, the team’s high scorer, junior Maryann Polanco (272 points) was named to the CHSAA‘s First Team. Second, senior Lucy Kuhlmann, with 231 points, joined Polanco on the First Team. In addition to being named to the First Team, Kuhlmann also won the division’s Sportsmanship Award. Senior Summer Duffy, who scored 206 points, was also recognized and earned a spot on the Division A Third Team.