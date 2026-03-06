Borough Hall hosts Lunar New Year party

Brooklyn Borough Hall hosted its annual Lunar New Year celebration Feb. 27.

The evening included performances, food, and a traditional lion dance by TaiShan Du Hu Association of America.

“Lunar New Year is a time to celebrate renewal, family, and community, and that’s exactly what this evening is all about,” said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. “I was overjoyed to see so many Brooklynites join our festivities, and I am so thankful to our partners for helping bring this event to life.”

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso hosted the festivities.



Photos courtesy of the Office of Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso



Along with Reynoso, the celebration was held in partnership with UA3, Wonton Food Inc., and the Office of Council Member Susan Zhuang.

“What a way to welcome the year of the Horse, a symbol of strength, resilience, and forward movement,” said Don Hong, president of UA3. “The event highlights the spirit of unity that defines the community, emphasizing how community members show up for one another, move with purpose, and continue pushing forward together.”

Children performed at Brooklyn Borough Hall for the annual Lunar New Year celebration.

Photos courtesy of the Office of Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso



“Brooklyn is home to fast-growing, vibrant Asian communities, and the Asian American Federation is honored to join Borough President Antonio Reynoso, UA3, and all our local partners in celebrating the traditions and cultural heritage that make our neighborhoods so special,” said Catherine Chen, CEO of the Asian American Federation. “This Lunar New Year is the Year of the Fire Horse, which calls on us to be bold and drive forward change.”