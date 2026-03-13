Brooklyn-born ballplayer Lee Mazzilli to be inducted into Mets Hall of Fame 

It’s a home run for Brooklyn-born baseball player Lee Mazzilli.

The New York Mets will induct the former outfielder into the team’s Hall of Fame May 30.

Mazzilli, who played for the Mets for 10 seasons, including their World Series championship in 1986, will be inducted along with former manager Bobby Valentine.

Mazzilli reacts as he crosses home plate to score the Mets’ third run of the game on a sacrifice fly by Gary Carter against the Boston Red Sox in New York, on Oct. 26, 1986



AP Photo/Susan Ragan



A ceremony will be held before the Mets play the Miami Marlins at 4:10 p.m.

Mazzilli was born in Sheepshead Bay in 1955. Before being drafted by the Amazin’s 14th overall in 1973, Mazzilli attended P.S. 209 and Abraham Lincoln High School.

“I’m so thankful for the way that fans treated me, and they always had my back and were so supportive,” he said. “I’m just glad I got to make it back in 1986 and play a part in that championship.”

Mazzilli will join 35 other Mets Hall of Fame inductees.



AP Photo/Frank Franklin II



During his time with the Mets, which spanned from 1976-1981 and 1986-1989, he hit .264/.357/.396. He ranks sixth in franchise history with 152 stolen bases and is tied for fifth in team history with 38 pinch-hits.

He also hit the first home run by a Met in an All-Star Game in 1979.

After his playing days, Mazzilli managed the Baltimore Orioles from 2004-05 and coached for the New York Yankees from 2000–2003 and in 2006.

Mazzilli with son LJ.

Eagle Urban Media/file photos

Former MLB All-Star Lee Mazzilli presented a check to the New York Methodist Hospital (now called NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital) in 2015.



Eagle Urban Media/file photos



Following his retirement, the former all-star still had Brooklyn connections.

His son, LJ, played for the Brooklyn Cyclones in 2013.

For years, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital has hosted the Fred L. Mazzilli Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Day in honor of his brother, who died of lung cancer in 2012.