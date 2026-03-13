Coney Island Polar Plunge proceeds go to local organizations

Once again, the annual Coney Island New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge helped raise funds for local organizations.

The Alliance for Coney Island announced on March 10 that over $60,000 will be distributed to cultural, educational, and community institutions, including the New York Aquarium, Coney Island USA, Coney Island Library, Coney Island History Project, Coney Island Brighton Beach Open Water Swimmers (CIBBOWS), and Parachute Literary Arts.

Coney Island organizations received donations from the Coney Island Polar Bear Club.



Photos courtesy of Alliance for Coney Island





“We’re proud to wrap up another incredible New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge by giving back to the neighborhood organizations that help keep Coney Island strong,” said Jarred Lustgarten, president of the Coney Island Polar Bear Club. “Partnering with the Alliance for Coney Island and other volunteer groups like CIBBOWS empowered us to make a huge difference in the most meaningful way possible. It was a cold and dreary day, and every swimmer who went into the ocean earned their place with us.”

The event is held in partnership with the Coney Island Polar Bear Club.

The tradition challenges brave souls to take a dip into the frigid waters of the Atlantic Ocean off of Coney Island to celebrate the new year and raise funds.

Coney Island organizations received donations from the Coney Island Polar Bear Club.



Photos courtesy of Alliance for Coney Island





“The Polar Bear Plunge is a beloved Coney Island tradition, but what makes it truly meaningful is the generosity behind it,” said Cindy Vourderis, events, marketing and public relations manager for the alliance. “We’re grateful to the thousands of participants and supporters whose donations allow us to give back to the organizations that help preserve and strengthen our community.”

The club swims in the Atlantic Ocean at Coney Island every Sunday from November through April.