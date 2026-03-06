DSNY supervisor Robert Caridi dies at 40

Robert Caridi, a supervisor with the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) died Feb 27. He was 40.

He is survived by parents, Norman and Kathleen; his sons, Connor and Sea; his brother, Daniel; and his nieces and nephews, Daniel, Vincent and Adrianna.

According to his obituary on the Marine Park Funeral Home website, Caridi was a paramedic before working at DSNY. He graduated from Xavier High School in 2004 and played on the U-19 USA Rugby Team in South Africa.

“Above all else, Robert’s greatest and most cherished role was being a father,” the obituary read.

“He was the devoted and loving father of Connor and Sean, who were the center of his world. Whether at the beach, fishing by the water or filling their days with endless activities and laughter, Robert treasured every moment spent with his boys. His love for them was steady, joyful and unconditional.”

A fundraiser has been set up on the website Fund the First to help support Caridi’s children.

“As a proud DSNY sanitation worker and former paramedic, Robert dedicated his life to serving others and his city, but nothing meant more to him than his kids,” the statement read.

“He always showed up with a big, proud smile. His sudden passing has left an unimaginable void in their young lives. At 9 and 7 years old, they have lost not only their father but their biggest fan, protector and constant source of love.”

As of March 5, $79,828 has been raised.

“My office is deeply saddened to hear of DSNY BK13 Supervisor Robert Caridi’s passing,” said Councilmember Kayla Santosuosso, who shared the link to the fundraiser on Facebook. “Robert was a dedicated public servant who was beloved by his coworkers. He was also a father of two. May his memory be a blessing.”

Calling hours were held March 4 at Marine Park Funeral Home, 3024 Quentin Rd. The following day, a Mass of Christian burial was held at Holy Name R.C. Church, 245 Prospect Park West.