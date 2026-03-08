Eagles oust Bonnies for Brooklyn-Queens title  

After 13-3 Fontbonne handily beat 4-12 St. Edmund Prep in two regular season games, the Bonnies hosted the Eagles in the second round of the CHSAA postseason playoffs for the Brooklyn-Queens Diocesan title at Christ the King High School in Middle Village. Having won the title twice, in 2024 and 2025, against the same Eagle team, the Bonnies were once again facing a familiar cross-borough playoff foe. However, this time the Bonnies encountered a “different” St. Edmund team that kept up with them from the start of the game.

With the Eagles applying early pressure on defense, Fontbonne had only an 11-10 lead by the end of the first quarter. Generally, this season, the Bonnies would have gained a wide margin by the second quarter, but this game was very different as point guard Maria Manouselakis led the Eagles to a 22-17 halftime lead. In the second half, the Eagles kept pace with the Bonnies as they won rebounds and hit long perimeter shots to maintain a 29-26 third quarter lead.

St. Edmund’s high scorer Nicolette Ramaglia drives the ball past Fontbonne’s Olivia Teich (#44) and Summer Duffy (#42).



Finally, midway in the fourth quarter, Summer Duffy (12 points) gave Fontbonne a boost when her three-point basket tied the game at 29-29. Duffy’s subsequent steal and a put-back by Emma Bevacuqua gave Fontbonne a 31-29 lead, which was the last advantage the Bonnies would have for the rest of the game.

The rest of the quarter belonged to St. Edmund’s shooting guard Nicolette Ramaglia, who limited the Bonnies from scoring by continuing to lead a court-wide press. In addition to her defense, Ramaglia was also the Eagles’ leading scorer with 18 points. She hit 10 of 11 foul shots, nine of which were scored in the final period, to win the game for the Eagles by the score of 44-39.

Guarded by St. Edmund’s Maria Manouselakis (#25) and Kaitlyn Jack (#10), Fontbonne’s Lucy Kuhlmann goes for the layup.



After the game, St. Edmund coach Anthony Rizzo said that after losing to Fontbonne for the last two years, his team was focused on earning a win. He said that, after completing a good week of practice, his team simply followed the game plan that was aided by a big game from senior Nicolette Ramaglia.