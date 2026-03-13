Green-House at Green-Wood to hold grand opening in April

If you build it, they will come: After years of construction, the Green-Wood Cemetery’s greenhouse and Education Center will hold its grand opening April 18.

The announcement was made on Green-Wood’s website that the day will be a celebration that includes activities for visitors of all ages.

“From hands-on workshops to guided explorations, these programs offer something for everyone to discover, learn and connect with this exciting addition to our historic grounds,” said the site. “The Green-House at Green-Wood is the Cemetery’s new front door. Built around the restored Victorian 1895 Weir Greenhouse, it’s a space for exhibitions, workshops, research and events just across from our Main Entrance at 25th Street and Fifth Avenue. Free and open year-round, it’s the perfect place to discover the stories behind Green-Wood before heading onto the grounds.”

Renderings of Green-Wood Cemetery’s education and welcome center, which is scheduled to open to the public in April. Rendering: Architecture Research Office

The Historic Districts Council designated the greenhouse as an individual landmark in 1982. Ground was broken for the $34 million project in 2023.

Construction of the new facility is supported by $4.1 million in funding from New York State, including $2 million from the New York State Council on the Arts, $1.5 million from Empire State Development and $600,000 from the State legislature.

Along with a restored historic greenhouse space, the area will feature a visitor welcome and orientation area, a classroom for 3K-12th grade school programs, community meetings and two exhibition galleries to engage with Green-Wood’s history.

The two-story, L-shaped education and welcome center will wrap around the cemetery’s greenhouse.

Scheduled activities for the opening include “Tokens of Remembrance: A Card-Making Workshop,” “An Inside Look: The Center for Research,” and “Community Planting at Jean Shin’s Offering.”

The Weir Greenhouse in 2013. Photo: Eagle Urban Media

The day will also include “Learn More: The Green-House at a Glance.” From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the site states volunteer docents will be stationed throughout the new space, “bringing the collections to life with captivating stories, insider knowledge and a glimpse of everything Green-Wood has to offer year-round. Stop by and say hello; look for anyone with a docent badge, you won’t want to miss what they have to share.”

This event is free and open to the public.