Massive fire engulfs warehouses in Sunset Park, injures two firefighters 

A massive warehouse fire in Sunset Park left two firefighters injured during the early morning hours of March 11.

The five-alarm blaze started at 12:15 a.m. inside a factory at 17 53rd St.

Kevin Woods, chief of fire operations at the FDNY, said that there was a heavy fire throughout the building that extended to two factories.

“We immediately went to an exterior operation,” he said during a press conference. “We immediately transmitted multiple alarms to bring our resources here to the scene. We set up many tower ladders, large caliber exterior streams and we used two fireboats. We’re very close to the water here.”

Photos courtesy of FDNY



The FDNY sent 84 units and 270 firefighters and EMS personnel to the blaze.

At one point, firefighters were using 15,000 gallons of water a minute.

The injuries to firefighters were mainly smoke inhalation.

Woods called the damage to the buildings extensive.

FDNY Chief of Operations Kevin Woods talks to the press while firefighters continued to put out the blaze.



Photos courtesy of FDNY





“Just complete losses,” he said. “There are still hot spots. The main fire building collapsed. But there’s also a danger of some walls collapsing.”

Most of the fire has been put out, but FDNY said they will continue to have resources in the area as they are going to be bringing units in to relieve the other ones.

Fire marshals will investigate the cause of the fire.