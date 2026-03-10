Police seek male that fatally shot teen in Sunset Park

A teenager was shot and killed just two blocks from his home in Sunset Park on March 6.

Police said Johary Cantave,14, was sitting inside a car at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and 46th Street when he was shot in the head at 11:50 p.m.

He was taken to Maimonides where he was pronounced dead.

According to CBS News, Cantave was in the back seat of a white Mitsubishi and was being driven home by his friend’s dad, Pedro Castellano. Castellano said they were following his son, who was on a moped.

Police investigate the area where Johary Cantave,14, was shot.



Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC



The father told the outlet that three males wearing ski masks and black clothing were walking up Ninth Avenue and harassed his son. One of the males then pulled out a gun and shot at the car.

It is unknown if Cantave was the intended target or what caused the argument.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.