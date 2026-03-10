Police seek male that fatally shot teen in Sunset Park

A teenager was shot and killed just two blocks from his home in Sunset Park on March 6.
Police said Johary Cantave,14, was sitting inside a car at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and 46th Street when he was shot in the head at 11:50 p.m.
He was taken to Maimonides where he was pronounced dead.
According to CBS News, Cantave was in the back seat of a white Mitsubishi and was being driven home by his friend’s dad, Pedro Castellano. Castellano said they were following his son, who was on a moped.
The father told the outlet that three males wearing ski masks and black clothing were walking up Ninth Avenue and harassed his son. One of the males then pulled out a gun and shot at the car.
It is unknown if Cantave was the intended target or what caused the argument.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.