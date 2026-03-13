Second annual Bay Ridge Colorectal Cancer Walk helps raise funds, awareness to combat disease

Participants showed up for the second annual Bay Ridge Colorectal Cancer Walk held on March 8.

The day started in Xaverian for the meet-up of volunteers and participants who tried to raise funds to help put an end to the disease.

The walk was started last year by Dr. Kayane Hanna-Hindy of Gastroenterology Associates of Brooklyn and is in partnership with Colorectal Cancer Alliance (CCA).

People walked to raise awareness to the disease which, according to the World Health Organization, is the third most common cancer worldwide.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



“I am so proud to be standing here today,” she said. “The walk is really to raise awareness for everyone out there in regard to screening for colon cancer because it’s truly a preventable disease. At 45, everybody should be screening. We are excited to have our community members, hospitals, family and friends join us this morning, and I’m excited to say we’ve raised almost $20,000 to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. It is the organization I have teamed up with, and it’s the largest nonprofit organization to raise awareness, support families financially, and give strength and hope to everyone affected by this disease.”

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

People walked to raise awareness to the disease which, according to the World Health Organization, is the third most common cancer worldwide.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



According to the World Health Organization, Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide, accounting for approximately 10% of all cancer cases and is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide.

Jennifer Rosenblatt of CCA applauded the turnout and the walk.

“Events like the Bay Ridge Colorectal Cancer Walk bring communities together to support patients, promote screening and fund the research that will ultimately end this disease,” she said. “Thank you for being here today, supporting this mission and standing with patients and families affected by colorectal cancer.”

She also discussed Hanna-Hindy’s work with CCA.

“Dr. Hindy has been an extraordinary champion through this cause,” she said. “Her leadership, dedication to her patients, commitment to raising awareness and expanding screening, and truly making a difference in this community in Bay Ridge. This walk exists because of her vision and commitment to her practice and protecting the health of those in the community and beyond.”

Participants, organizers and volunteers of the Second Annual Bay Ridge Colorectal Cancer Walk gather inside Xaverian prior to the event.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



Children and adults made their way to the American Veterans Memorial Pier for remarks and to start the rainy walk. Many of the walkers donned light blue t-shirts with the colon cancer ribbon. One participant held a custom-made poster that read, “The comeback is stronger than the setback.”

Maimonides Health also supported the event.

“Partnerships like this are all essential in ensuring people have access to life-saving screening care,” Rosenblatt said. “Thank you to everybody who is here today walking and volunteering, donating and most importantly, showing up for this very important cause. Many of you are here in honor of someone you love or maybe even yourself. Your presence here today is why this work matters and is important.”