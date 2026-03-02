Singer, songwriter Brooklyn native Neil Sedaka dies at 86

Legendary singer, songwriter and Brooklyn native Neil Sedaka died at 86 on Friday, Feb. 27.

He is survived by his wife Leba Strassberg, daughter Dara, son Marc and three grandchildren.

Sedaka was born in 1939 and grew up in Brighton Beach.

He wrote and sang hits including “Calendar Girl” and “Happy Birthday, Sweet Sixteen” in 1961 and “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do” in 1962.

“Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Neil Sedaka,” his family said in a statement. “A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed.”

Sedaka received a scholarship to the Juilliard School of Music prep school in Manhattan when he was just 9 years old. Later, he attended Abraham Lincoln High School.

According to Sedaka’s website, classical pianist Arthur Rubinstein voted him as The Best New York High School Pianist.

“Sedaka catapulted into stardom after Connie Francis recorded his ‘Stupid Cupid,’” stated the website. “She then sang the theme song Neil and Howard had written for the 1960 MGM spring break classic, ‘Where the Boys Are,’ which would be her biggest hit.”

Friends and fans reacted to his death online.

“I was heartbroken to hear about the passing of Neil Sedaka,” wrote Nancy Sinatra. “He was a gifted musician, singer, and songwriter — a rare artist who truly could do it all. Over the years, he wrote countless hits that became part of the soundtrack of so many of our lives. His melodies were timeless, his lyrics were heartfelt, and his voice was instantly recognizable.”

Sinatra added, “The world has lost a true legend, and I have lost a dear friend. We all loved Neil. He adored my mother, and the feeling was mutual. I will always cherish the memories and the music that will continue to live on.”

“We grew up in the business and stayed in touch through all the years,” wrote singer Pat Boone on X. “He was a guest on my SiriusXM show, and we recently just met up at the diner down the street and reminisced like old friends do. Neil wrote and recorded so many great hit songs. His grand music legacy will live on forever.”

The official Instagram page for Bobby Darin’s Estate released a statement. The singer and songwriter died in 1973.

Sedaka attended Abraham Lincoln High School. Photo: Jeff Christensen/AP

“We’re saddened to hear of the passing of Neil Sedaka today,” the statement read. “Neil and Bobby came up together as songwriters in the famous Brill Building and continued to cross paths as they both took to the stage as performers themselves. Neil played piano on Bobby Darin’s iconic 1959 hit ‘Dream Lover,’ recorded on March 5, 1959, and of course, Neil went on to a successful career of his own with hits like ‘Calendar Girl’ and ‘Breaking Up Is Hard to Do.’ Our thoughts are with Neil’s family, friends and many fans.”

In 2003, Sedaka was a guest judge on American Idol. Runner-up Clay Aiken covered his songs and formed a friendship with him over time.

“He was a mentor and idol to me as well,” Aiken said. “The judges weren’t always that easy on me back on that show. Neil was. He was one of the kindest and most supportive of all of the great folks we got to work with on the show. He charted, by hand, the sheet music to every one of his songs that we sang on the show and gave each of us a framed version. The copy he made for me of ‘Solitaire’ is still one of my most treasured possessions. He was generous and thoughtful that way.”