Suspects wanted in string of robberies

Police are looking for male suspects wanted in a string of robberies in Bensonhurst, Bay Ridge, Brighton Beach and Manhattan Beach last month.

On Feb. 10, two of the crooks approached a man, 19, who was on a motorized scooter on 17th Avenue and 65th Street at 12:15 p.m. One of them took out a machete, grabbed the scooter from the victim and fled.

Three days later, at 9:15 a.m., four males went up to a boy, 16, on Ridge Boulevard and 86th Street and tried to steal his jacket. They tore part of it before going on a scooter and fleeing empty-handed.

Surveillance images of the suspects.



Photos courtesy of NYPD



On Feb. 16 at 3:30 p.m., a boy, 13, was outside a supermarket on Neptune Avenue and Brighton Seventh Street when five crooks riding motorized scooters approached him. One of the suspects took out a knife, grabbed the victim’s jacket and the five fled on scooters.

Finally, on Feb. 21, four suspects approached two boys, 16 and 14, on Ocean Avenue and Oriental Boulevard at 2:55 p.m. One of the victims was pushed off his e-bike, and the thieves grabbed a Nike backpack and fled on the other victim’s motorized scooter.

Cops describe the suspects as approximately 16–18 years old with light complexions.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

