Teen shot during sale gone bad in Bensonhurst 

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the neck in Bensonhurst March 6.

Police said at 7:30 p.m., the victim was with two males he met on the internet to buy an item on Kings Highway and Bay Parkway. During the meeting, the suspects grabbed his jacket. One of the thieves then took out a gun and shot him. The two fled on foot.

Photos courtesy of the NYPD

The victim was transported to Maimonides and was in stable condition.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.