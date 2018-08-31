Cops Seek 64-year-old Man Last Seen in Coney Island Hospital

Police are asking for help in finding a missing 64-year-old in the Coney Island area.

Authorities say that Phucnhan Hoang was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 28 inside Coney Island Hospital, 2601 Ocean Parkway, at around 4:05 p.m.

Hoang is described as a male Asian, around 5’5″, 250 pounds, with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.