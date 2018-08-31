Cops Seek Three Women Wanted in Assault Near Bay Ridge Bar

Cops are looking for these women in connection to an assault on a father and daughter that occurred late last month.

Cops are looking for three women wanted in connection to what they are terming a gang assault on a 24-year-old woman and her 48-year-old father in Bay Ridge.

Authorities say that on Sunday, July 29 at around 3:48 a.m., nine individuals attacked the pair on Bay Ridge Parkway between Third and Fourth Avenues, punching and kicking them.

EMS rushed the victims to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. The woman was treated for a broken nose, and received eight stitches above her eye and staples in her head. Her father sustained two black eyes and received four stitches above the lip.

According to the New York Daily News, the altercation that led up to the attack allegedly began inside the Salty Dog.

