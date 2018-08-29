Man Assaulted Outside Sunset Park Home

The scene of the assault.

Cops say a man was badly beaten by six men wielding a variety of weapons in Sunset Park.

Authorities say that on Sunday, August 26 at around 3:50 a.m., the victim, a 22-year-old man, was outside a home on 60th Street between Third and Fourth Avenues when six men, described by police as Hispanic, approached and attacked him. The assailants struck the victim with wooden sticks, bats and glass bottles on his head, arms and back.

The perps then fled westbound on 60th Street towards Third Avenue.

The victim was transported to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and required stitches and staples.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.