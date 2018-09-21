21 injured during seven-alarm fire in Kings Plaza parking garage

A massive seven-alarm fire broke out inside the parking lot of the Kings Plaza Shopping Center during the morning hours of Monday, September 17, injuring 21, including three civilians and 18 firefighters.

According to authorities, at around 8:30 a.m. the fire started on the second floor of the lot, affecting two of the floors in the garage after multiple vehicles stored by a local car dealer caught fire.

“Units responded and found there to be multiple cars being stored here by a local car dealer, as many as 120,” said FDNY Daniel Nigro during a conference outside of the mall. “We are not sure yet how many of them burned but many of these cars were involved in this fire creating huge amount of black smoke and a huge amount of smoke confronting our people. Eventually we transmitted seven alarms which brought 250- 300 members of our members to the scene. We’ve been able to put this fire probably will hold which means it’s virtually extinguished.”



FDNY added they are now checking for any sign of structural damage to the garage.

All of the 21 injuries aren’t considered life threatening or critical. They are all listed as stable.

“Our members have various level of smoke inhalation, heat exhaustion working under those conditions with smoke and this amount of heat wearing what they wear one can only imagine what they went through,” Nigro continued. “Right now we are examining the building making sure the fire is completely extinguished. It did not extend the stores. It was confined to the second level of the parking garage.”

When asked if this could have been a case of arson, Nigro said, “That’s too early to even look at that. It’s common for auto dealers not just around the city but the country to store their vehicles somewhere off their store premises and they’ve been storing their cars here for quite some time.”

Several witnesses heard explosion but Nigro said that it could’ve been the result of tires on the multiple vehicles exploded.

If the FDNY has to go further, they’ll bring in engineers from the buildings department

The cause of the fire is under investigation.