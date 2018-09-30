30th Annual Chris Hoban Run a Special One for Bay Ridge Community

It was a beautiful day to celebrate a local hero.

For the 30th consecutive year, Xaverian High School, 7100 Shore Road, hosted its 30th Annual P.O. Chris Hoban Memorial Run.

Hoban, an NYPD officer, was a Xaverian graduate of the Class of 1980 who died in the line of the duty in 1988 at just 26.

Held this year on Saturday, September 15, the day included speeches by members of the Hoban family, police officers, Xaverian administration and more.

One of the main events was the 5k, which started at the school and went along the harbor promenade before returning to Xaverian.

Festivities also included a barbecue, live performances, raffles and more, all preceded by a ceremony.



“It’s amazing that the 30th year of this run is still going strong,” said Chris’s brother, Martin Hoban. “It’s really special that this run continues and has everyone out there.”

NYPD Deputy Commissioner Robert Ganley was in attendance to say a few words about the fallen hero.

“Chris Hoban was a member of two great institutions — Xaverian High School and the NYPD,” he said. “Events such as the one today remind us of his life and service to our city. Also and more importantly, we are here to remind Chris’s family that we haven’t forgot about him and we will never forget the sacrifices he has made.”

He added that Chris would be proud of how far the city he dedicated his life to protecting has come.

“In the days where Chris was policing, many thought New York City was beyond saving, but Chris knew better,” Ganley said. “He joined the Police Department to make a difference and he did. Much has changed since then but the city’s renaissance would not have happened without selfless, dedicated officers like Chris.”

“This day is really about service,” added Xaverian Principal Kevin McCormack. “We see what Chris’s life echoes in what he did. We see this in our elected and political figures who come and serve our community. We see that with our students and our teachers and administrators who are here, and all of our friends who are here to make our city stronger. And we rest on Chris’s shoulders.”

Elected officials also chimed in.

“Chris Hoban is a perfect example of what New York City is all about,” said State Senator Marty Golden. “Thank you for never forgetting. Thank you for being here and thank you for making a difference to the Hoban family and the NYPD.”

“This is one of Bay Ridge’s best traditions,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan, a Xaverian graduate. “It’s really the unofficial start of fall for us. To see this grow over the years I’ve been coming here is really impressive. Today is all about Chris and the men and women who put their lives at risk, not sure if they’ll be coming home.”

“We promised Chris we would never forget him,” added Congressmember Dan Donovan. “For 30 years, you made us keep that promise for him. More than half of people in this race weren’t born 30 years ago. Let them know who Chris was. Let them know of his bravery, this great American and Brooklynite, and this great symbol of this great community.”

Martin Hoban presented the Police Officer Christopher Hoban Service to New York Award to Robert Oliva, chairperson of the P.O. Chris Hoban Memorial Run.



“I’m absolutely speechless,” he said. “This run means so much to me, my Xaverian family and St. Francis.”